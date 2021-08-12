Record asset haul for ETFs failed to save these three funds from investor exodus
Aug. 12, 2021 5:19 PM ETiShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV), GLD, LQDBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The global ETF market has surpassed the $9.1T asset watermark, but three ETFs have bled out over $26B in net outflows between them as investors fled the funds.
- New Morningstar data out Thursday found that the overall ETF market saw inflows through July that drove total assets under management to a record high.
- However, the three ETFs below saw a mass investor exodus over the same period, according to data from ETF.com. Ironically, all three revolve around so-called "safe-haven" investments, indicating that Wall Street is favoring a more "risk-on" tone right now.
- Here's a look at the three ETFs with the biggest outflows so far in 2021, as per ETF.com data:
No. 3 Top Outflow: iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)
- USMV has recorded $6.35B in capital outflows YTD.
- The ETF attempts to pursue the investment performance of U.S. stocks that, in the aggregate, have lower volatility characteristics relative to the broader U.S. equity market.
- After factoring in outflows, USMV has some $28B of assets under management.
- The fund is seeing heavy outflows even though it's returned +12.85% YTD and +20.31% over a one-year period and has a 0.15% expense ratio.
No. 2 Top Outflow: SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- This popular gold ETF has contracted by $8.49B due to capital flows.
- GLD is the financial market's largest "spot-gold ETF," which means the fund is backed by physical gold.
- Despite this year's outflows, the fund still has $57.8B in AUM under its belt.
- GLD has a 0.40% expense ratio, but from a performance viewpoint, the ETF is down 6.05% YTD and 8.86% over a one-year period.
No. 1 Top Outflow: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)
- LQD provides individuals with exposure to investment-grade corporate bonds, but has lost $11.36B in net outflows YTD.
- Nonetheless, the ETF remains one of the leaders in its space, with $41.67B AUM.
- LQD has more than 2,400 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.14%.
- However, the ETF has been a poor performer recently. The fund is -3.00% YTD and -2.62% over a one-year period.
What Exchange Traded Funds Witnessed Inflows?
- While the three ETFs above had the worst outflow so far this year, these three ETFs attracted the biggest inflows so far in 2021.