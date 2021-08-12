Record asset haul for ETFs failed to save these three funds from investor exodus

Cubes on scales with red patterns outweigh the money green. The concept of deficit, cost growth, business unprofitability. Pessimistic forecast, falling profits, outflow of investments and capital.
Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

  • The global ETF market has surpassed the $9.1T asset watermark, but three ETFs have bled out over $26B in net outflows between them as investors fled the funds.
  • New Morningstar data out Thursday found that the overall ETF market saw inflows through July that drove total assets under management to a record high.
  • However, the three ETFs below saw a mass investor exodus over the same period, according to data from ETF.com. Ironically, all three revolve around so-called "safe-haven" investments, indicating that Wall Street is favoring a more "risk-on" tone right now.
  • Here's a look at the three ETFs with the biggest outflows so far in 2021, as per ETF.com data:

No. 3 Top Outflow: iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

  • USMV has recorded $6.35B in capital outflows YTD.
  • The ETF attempts to pursue the investment performance of U.S. stocks that, in the aggregate, have lower volatility characteristics relative to the broader U.S. equity market.
  • After factoring in outflows, USMV has some $28B of assets under management.
  • The fund is seeing heavy outflows even though it's returned +12.85% YTD and +20.31% over a one-year period and has a 0.15% expense ratio.

No. 2 Top Outflow: SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD)

  • This popular gold ETF has contracted by $8.49B due to capital flows.
  • GLD is the financial market's largest "spot-gold ETF," which means the fund is backed by physical gold.
  • Despite this year's outflows, the fund still has $57.8B in AUM under its belt.
  • GLD has a 0.40% expense ratio, but from a performance viewpoint, the ETF is down 6.05% YTD and 8.86% over a one-year period.

No. 1 Top Outflow: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

  • LQD provides individuals with exposure to investment-grade corporate bonds, but has lost $11.36B in net outflows YTD.
  • Nonetheless, the ETF remains one of the leaders in its space, with $41.67B AUM.
  • LQD has more than 2,400 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.14%.
  • However, the ETF has been a poor performer recently. The fund is -3.00% YTD and -2.62% over a one-year period.

What Exchange Traded Funds Witnessed Inflows?

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.