Disney EPS beats by $0.25, beats on revenue
Aug. 12, 2021 4:06 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor48 Comments
- Disney (NYSE:DIS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.25; GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.19.
- Revenue of $17.02B (+44.5% Y/Y) beats by $260M.
- Shares +2%.
- Press Release
- Disney+ subscribers of 116M vs. 112.8M estimate.
- “We ended the third quarter in a strong position, and are pleased with the Company’s trajectory as we grow our businesses amidst the ongoing challenges of the pandemic,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “We continue to introduce exciting new experiences at our parks and resorts worldwide, along with new guest-centric services, and our direct-to-consumer business is performing very well, with a total of nearly 174 million subscriptions across Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu at the end of the quarter, and a host of new content coming to the platforms.”