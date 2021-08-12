Myovant Sciences picks new finance chief
Aug. 12, 2021 4:11 PM ETMyovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) appointed 25-years industry veteran Uneek Mehra as Chief Financial and Business Officer, effective Sep.7, succeeding Frank Karbe, who has decided to pursue other opportunities and will serve in an advisory capacity to support Mr. Mehra's transition.
- Mr. Mehra brings extensive financial leadership expertise supporting multi-billion dollar commercial-stage businesses in addition to deep experience successfully growing and scaling emerging companies.
- "As Myovant continues to build momentum with our launches of ORGOVYX and MYFEMBREE, we are seeking to build our pipeline and committed to adding key experience and capabilities to support our near and long-term success," CEO Dave Marek commented.
- Most recently, Mr. Mehra served as CFO and corporate treasurer at PACT pharma, a personalized cell therapy company targeting solid cancers.