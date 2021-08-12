Fusion pharmaceuticals and TRIUMF advance collaboration agreement for actinium 225

  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) and Canada's TRIUMF have entered into the next phase of their collaboration agreement for the development, production, and supply of actinium-225.
  • The company will provide to TRIUMF funding to further develop technology to produce actinium-225 and in return Fusion will have rights, including preferred access and pricing, to the resulting alpha-emitting medical isotope.
  • In December 2020, Fusion and TRIUMF entered a collaboration and supply agreement related to actinium-225.
  • As part of the agreement, Fusion will continue its investment of up to C$25M in TRIUMF to advance technology and processes for actinium-225 production.
  • Shares down 1% post market.
