Fusion pharmaceuticals and TRIUMF advance collaboration agreement for actinium 225
Aug. 12, 2021 4:13 PM ETFusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN)By: SA News Team
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) and Canada's TRIUMF have entered into the next phase of their collaboration agreement for the development, production, and supply of actinium-225.
- The company will provide to TRIUMF funding to further develop technology to produce actinium-225 and in return Fusion will have rights, including preferred access and pricing, to the resulting alpha-emitting medical isotope.
- In December 2020, Fusion and TRIUMF entered a collaboration and supply agreement related to actinium-225.
- As part of the agreement, Fusion will continue its investment of up to C$25M in TRIUMF to advance technology and processes for actinium-225 production.
- Shares down 1% post market.