XL Fleet EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue
Aug. 12, 2021 4:16 PM ETXL Fleet Corp. (XL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor12 Comments
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $3.69M (+93.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.71M.
- Shares -4.9%.
- Press Release
- CEO comment: “While the unprecedented lack of commercial fleet vehicle availability is now expected to extend into 2022, XL Fleet is extremely well positioned to continue to execute on our broader business strategy. We continue to develop new electrification solutions across a broader range of chassis options and expand on our energy management and charging infrastructure capabilities, while also pursuing exciting new opportunities outside of North America. In addition, we continue to add great new talent and capacity to our team to successfully navigate the current market challenges while putting us in position to realize our long-term goals. We believe we have the financial resources, the strategy, and the talent to work through this period of new vehicle disruption and successfully grow our business.”