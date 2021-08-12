Disney jumps 5% as financials, subscribers top Street expectations
Aug. 12, 2021 4:17 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor31 Comments
- Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is up 4.5% after hours following fiscal third-quarter earnings where it topped expectations on top and bottom lines and exceeded forecasts for its subscribers to streaming service Disney+.
- Those subscribers hit 116 million, vs. an expected 112.8 million. Across its streaming services, including Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, the company is near 174 million subscribers.
- Revenues grew 45% to $17 billion, and the company swung back to a $995 million profit from last year's $4.84 billion loss.
- Earnings from continuing operations swung to a gain of 50 cents a share from a year-ago loss of $2.61 a share. Adjusted earnings jumped to 80 cents a share from 8 cents a share in the year-ago quarter.
- Revenue by segment: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, $12.68 billion (up 18%); Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, $4.34 billion (up 308%).
- The company warned about the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. On the content side: "Although most film and television production resumed beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, we continue to see disruption of film and television production, as well as live sports events, depending on local circumstances. Fewer theatrical releases and production delays have limited the availability of film content to be sold in the subsequent home entertainment and TV/ SVOD distribution windows."
- As for the Parks, Experiences and Products segment: "Although results have improved in the current quarter compared to the prior-year quarter from reopening our parks and resorts, we continue to be impacted by the suspension of cruise ship sailings (with an ongoing return of cruise ship sailings beginning in July 2021) and reduced operating capacities across many of our Disney Parks, Experiences and Products businesses."
- Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.