Seer in pact with Enlight Medical to commercialize Proteograph Product Suite in China
Aug. 12, 2021 4:20 PM ETSeer, Inc. (SEER)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Enlight Medical focused on accelerating the commercial expansion of the company’s Proteograph Product Suite.
- Per the terms of the deal, Enlight will manage sales, marketing, and customer service for Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite, a research-use-only product.
- “China represents a significant opportunity for us, and our partnership with Enlight will allow us to provide a broad range of customers…” remarked Omead Ostadan, the chief operating officer at Seer (SEER).
- Ruilin Zhao, CEO of Enlight Medical and the former general manager for Illumina in China, said that the company is well-positioned to bring Seer’s product to the Chinese market given its decades of industry experience and connections with universities and hospitals in the country.
Seer (SEER) more than doubled in value on its first day of trading as a public company in December 2020.