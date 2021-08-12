Luminar Technologies stock gains after raising full-year outlook
Aug. 12, 2021 4:23 PM ETLuminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR)OUST, INVZ, AEVA, VLDRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares are up 1% after hours following second-quarter results with a revenue beat and a raised sales forecast for the year.
- Revenue was up 84% year-over-year to $6.3 million, a 19% increase compared to the first quarter. Adjusted loss per share of $0.08 came in one cent below consensus estimates.
- "Since our last update, we made our first acquisition as a public company, and we achieved the industry’s most significant commercial win to-date for lidar and software,” says CEO and founder Austin Russell. “Our industry-first standardization win with Volvo has solidified Luminar as not only the standard in automotive lidar, but also the standard for next-generation vehicle safety.”
- The full-year outlook now sees revenue of $30 million to $33 million, up from the prior $25 million to $30 million estimate and above the $27.1 million consensus.
- The 3D sensing company also made progress on its five key milestones for 2021, including locking down over 85% of the series production supply chain and tooling for its Iris sensor.
- Peer stocks to watch after the earnings: Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR), Aeva (NYSE:AEVA), Innoviz (NASDAQ:INVZ) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST).
- Related: Luminar acquires lidar chip partner OptoGration amid Iris scale into OEMs