Tattooed Chef misses on revenue

Aug. 12, 2021 4:24 PM ETTattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor49 Comments
  • Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF): Q2 EPS of -$0.65 may not be comparable to consensus of -$0.01.
  • Revenue of $50.72M (+45.9% Y/Y) misses by $3.33M.
  • Shares -7.4%.
  • Press Release
  • FY2021 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $235M to $242M vs. consensus of $239.35M; Gross margin in the range of 16% to 22%; Adjusted EBITDA in the range of -$14M to -$17M; Capital expenditures in the range of $15M to $20M.
  • The company does not expect the second facility, Karsten, to have a material impact on 2021 revenue because of the timing of equipment being installed during the fourth quarter.
