DoorDash falls after warning on some growing pains alongside its revenue beat
Aug. 12, 2021 4:33 PM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)
- DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) reports revenue growth of 84% in its second earnings report as a public company.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $113M smashed the consensus expectation for $63.9M.
- Adjusted gross profit increased 96% Y/Y to $700M. As a percentage of Marketplace GOV, adjusted gross profit increased to 6.7% in Q2 from 5.3% in Q1 and 5.8% last year. The company says the increase in Take Rate and improved quality, both resulting from improved Dasher supply, were the primary drivers of the margin improvement.
- Looking ahead, DoorDash expects Q3 Marketplace GOV to be in a range of $39.0B to $40.5B. The company is also looking at other categories after noting strong early demand signals for non-restaurant deliveries. DASH intends to increase its level of investment in those categories in the second half of this year.
- DoorDash (DASH) also warned on some growing pains: "We believe the broad secular shift toward omni-channel local commerce remains nascent. However, the scale and fragmentation of local commerce suggests the problems to be solved will get more difficult, coordination between internal and external stakeholders will become more complex, and vectors for competitive threats will increase. At the same time, we expect the pace of consumer behavioral shifts to slow compared to the extraordinary pace of change in recent quarters."
- DoorDash is down 4.13% AH to $180.39.
