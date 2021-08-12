Rush Street Interactive raises guidance after nearly doubling revenue
Aug. 12, 2021 4:40 PM ETRush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI)By: SA News Team
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) beat earnings and revenue expectations as sales grew 88.8% compared to the same quarter in 2020. Shares of the stock are trading down 1.28% in AH trading.
- Net loss was $14.0M during the second quarter versus a loss of $50.6M last year. Monthly active users rose 128%.
- RSI recently entered into a partnership with the state of Connecticut where Rush Street Interactive will be the exclusive partner of the Connecticut lottery. The company completed agreements for market access opportunity in Louisiana, Mississippi, and New Mexico and has submitted applications to New York and Arizona.
- "While new market access is a key pillar to our growth story, we also continue to work diligently to expand our exclusive content offering for both sport betting and casino games," said CEO Richard Schwartz as RSI plans to offer more advanced betting options, such as parlay prop bets, before the NFL season begins.
- The company launched an Android app on GooglePlay and its live casino market iOS app remains on track to kick off in the second half of the year.
- Guidance Raised: FY Revenue is now expected to be between $465M and $495M up from previous guidance of $440M to $480M. The mark does not include revenue from any new betting jurisdictions.
- Shares of RSI rose 5.41% during market hours as the company is viewed as a potential M&A target.