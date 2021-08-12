Simmons First National gets St. Louis Fed approvals for Landmark, Triumph deals
Aug. 12, 2021 5:13 PM ETSFNCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) gets approval from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis for its acquisitions of Landmark Community Bank in Collierville, TN, and Triumph Bank based in Memphis, TN.
- The Fed also accepted Simmons' waiver request regarding its application for its proposed acquisition of Triumph.
- The transactions are expected to close in Q4 2021. The shareholders of both Landmark and Triumph still need to approve the respective transactions. And the approval by the Arkansas State Bank Department is still needed.
- Previously (June 7), Simmons First National to acquire Landmark and Triumph for $277.9M.