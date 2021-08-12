Arrival closes down 7% as aluminum prices continue to rise

  • Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares closed down 7.27% today after reporting its second quarter results this morning.
  • Non-binding orders and LOIs total 59,000 vehicles, including a 10,000-vehicle order from UPS. In its earnings call, Arrival said that its trucks and vans will have competitive pricing and 50% lower cost of operations than those with internal combustion engines.
  • Arrival's radical method of building electric vehicles using micro-factories and body panels allows it to avoid stamping, welding, and painting during the manufacturing process.
  • The company uses more expensive aluminum and composite materials to build its cars rather than steel like most car companies. Prices for aluminum have increased approximately 27% since the beginning of the year while steel prices have gone up 40%.
  • The company doesn't foresee major impacts from the global chip shortage. "I would say ironically, the biggest impact for us from the chip shortage has been a delay in getting laptops for new employees," said Arrival Automotive CEO Michael Ableson.
  • The outlook for electric vehicle manufacturers rose following the Senate's passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
