PagSeguro stock jumps 5.1% after Q2 earnings miss, but revenue beats
Aug. 12, 2021 5:40 PM ETPagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) rise 5.1% in after hours trading after Q2 adjusted EPS misses consensus, but adjusted revenue beats the estimate.
- The Brazil-based fintech firm posts Q2 non-GAAP EPS of R$1.0444, trailing the Bloomberg Consensus of R$1.0742, and up from R$0.9299 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 non-GAAP revenue and income of R$2.37B, exceeding the Bloomberg Consensus of R$2.24B, rose from R$1.36B in the same quarter a year ago.
- Q2 net income of R$272.1M, or R$0.82 per diluted share, declined 8.2% from the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 Pagbank active users of 11.2M more than doubles from 4.9M in Q2 2020.
- Acquiring total payment volume of R$56.3B jumped 89% Y/Y.
- Active merchants (last 12 months) of 7.6M rose 31% Y/Y.
- Profit before income taxes in Q2 were R$338.2M, down from R$412.4M in the same period of 2020.
