Aug. 13, 2021 7:00 AM ETPennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI), COOP, NRZ, OCNBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Mortgage
doockie/iStock via Getty Images

  • The number of mortgages in active forbearance fell by 83K this past week, as the largest movement in the number of forbearances is typically early on in a given month, according to Black Knight.
  • As of August 10, some 1.74M, or 3.3%, of homeowners remain in COVID-19-related forbearance plans, including 1.9% of GSE, 5.8% of FHA/VA, and 3.9% of portfolio held and privately securitized mortgages, according to the Black Knight McDash Flash Forbearance Tracker.
  • Portfolio and PLS plans saw the most improvement, with a 43K, or 7.8% decline; the number of FHA loans in forbearance fell by 25K, or 3.5%, and GSE plans saw a 15K, or -2.7% decline.
  • More than 250K plans are still under review for extension/removal throughout August, with an estimated one-third set to reach their final expiration, Black Knight said.
  • Plan starts pulled back to their lowest weekly mark since early July, while plan exits remain elevated with 110K+ homeowners leaving forbearance for the second week in a row; 62% of the 185K plans under review in the past week were plan exits.
  • The estimated average monthly principal and interest advances on active forbearance plans decline to $2.2B from $2.3B in the week prior, while monthly tax and insurance advances on active forbearance plans remained at $0.8B.
  • Mortgage servicers that may be affected include New Residential (NYSE:NRZ), Mr. Cooper (NASDAQ:COOP), Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN), PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI).
  • Previously, (August 6) Mortgages in active forbearance decline by 71K this week, Black Knight says.
