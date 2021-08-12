Nielsen suspends own MRC accreditation amid fight with networks
Aug. 12, 2021
- Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) is putting its own Media Ratings Council accreditation on hiatus, amid a dispute with the broadcasting industry over alleged undercounting of viewers in the COVID-19 pandemic.
- That's the latest step in the skirmish following a request from the networks/distributors trade group VAB calling for a suspension of Nielsen's accreditation, as well as an audit of Nielsen's rating system.
- That accreditation is important to Nielsen's clients - because without it, their ratings have no common standard for evaluation. But despite Nielsen's insistence that it had little impact from a problematic sample in the pandemic, MRC confirmed that there was underdelivery both in Nielsen's national ratings and local ratings.
- “We believe hiatus is the best course of action at this time and will allow us to focus on innovating our core products, continuing to deliver data that the industry can rely on and ultimately creating a better media future for the entire industry,” Nielsen says.
- The networks are chippy: “After months of Nielsen’s very public insistence that there nothing wrong with their ratings data, but now facing a slam-dunk VAB case for accreditation suspension, Nielsen has essentially announced ‘you can’t fire me, I quit’ just hours before the MRC suspension vote process is activated,” says VAB CEO Sean Cunningham. "The VAB will be pursuing the case for radical Nielsen change with more voracity than ever.”
- Their dispute amped up in April when Nielsen argued its figures were "robust and representative," and the networks demanded a third-party audit of the figures.