Maxeon slides after Q2 loss; seeks U.S. loan guarantee for module factory
Aug. 12, 2021 5:57 PM ETMaxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) -7.1% post-market after reporting a larger than expected Q2 loss, with more losses anticipated in Q3.
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA was negative $27.3M loss vs. negative $22.8M in the year-ago quarter; Q2 revenues rose 6.6% Y/Y to $175.9M.
- For Q3, Maxeon anticipates 580-640 MW shipments, $220M-$240M revenues, and adjusted EBITDA negative $30M-$40M.
- Maxeon said it submitted an application to the U.S. Energy Department's loan programs office seeking support for building a 3 GW solar cell and module factory in the U.S.
- The company said it plans to move ahead with the project, which could begin solar panel production as early as 2023 pending loan guarantee negotiations and congressional passage of enabling legislation.
- Maxeon's near-term earnings outlook look "extremely negative, [but] manufacturing gross margin should normalize within one or two quarters of input cost stability," Investing Hobo writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.