Wilks adds to stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions
Aug. 12, 2021 1:13 PM ETNexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX), USWSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Dan Wilks has raised his stake in NexTier Oilfield Services (NEX -1.8%), Reuters reports, adding to his bet that a bottom has been reached in the oilfield equipment and service sector that was hit hard in COVID-19 pandemic.
- Wilks first took a 5% active stake in NexTier in February and now holds a nearly 8% stake, according to an SEC filing.
- Dan Wilks and brother Farris recently took a ~10% stake in shale fracking firm U.S. Well Services (USWS -7.2%).
- In addition to a lengthy court battle to take over Canadian pressure pumper Calfrac Well Services, Wilks also reported taking a 7.5% stake in ProPetro in January.