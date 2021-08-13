American Water subsidiary buys River's Edge water and wastewater systems

  • Indiana American Water (NYSE:AWK) acquires River's Edge water and wastewater systems in southeast Indiana.
  • The purchase of the system from Wastewater One adds ~100 water and 80 wastewater customers to the company's customer base.
  • The addition marks the third purchase of a wastewater system in the last three years by Indiana American Water.
  • The acquisition price was $0.42 million and was approved by the Regulatory Commission in June 2021.
  • The deal was closed on August 12.
