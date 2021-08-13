Freeline Therapeutics announces departure of chief medical officer
Aug. 13, 2021 6:56 AM ETFreeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) is trading ~2.5% lower in the pre-market after the company disclosed that its chief medical officer Julie Krop would leave the company to pursue other opportunities.
- The resignation becomes effective on October 01, the company said in a regulatory filing.
- Freeline (FRLN) has appointed its head of clinical development Alison Long as the interim CMO while an external search for a replacement gets underway.
- A 30-year industry veteran, Long has previously led clinical programs at uniQure N.V. and, most recently, Spark Therapeutics, where she served as head of clinical research & development.
- Meanwhile, ahead of its earnings release for Q2 2021 on August 16, Freeline (FRLN) reiterated the key upcoming milestones for the remainder of the year.
- Read: in June, Freeline (FRLN) announced the departure of chief scientific officer Romuald Corbau.