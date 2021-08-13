Lion Electric EPS misses by $1.06, beats on revenue
Aug. 13, 2021 6:59 AM ETThe Lion Electric Company (LEV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$1.13 misses by $1.06.
- Revenue of $16.69M (+174.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.87M.
- Press Release
- Delivery of 61 vehicles, a significant increase, as compared to the 22 delivered in the same period last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA of negative $5.5M, as compared to negative $0.1M in Q2 2020.
- Vehicle order book of 965 all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles as of August 12, 2021, consisting of 262 trucks and 703 buses, representing a combined total order value of over $280 million.
- LionEnergy order book of 73 charging stations as of August 12, 2021, representing a combined total order value of approximately $1.0M.