Iterum Therapeutics EPS beats by $0.02

Aug. 13, 2021 7:03 AM ETIterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.11.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $91.44M.
  • Press Release
  • “Despite our disappointment with the FDA’s Complete Response Letter (“CRL”), we’ve begun preparations for the Type A meeting with the FDA expected later this quarter and we hope to receive adequate guidance and agreement with the FDA on a path forward that will lead to resubmission of our New Drug Application (“NDA”) as quickly as possible,” said Corey Fishman, Chief Executive Officer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.