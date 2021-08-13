Iterum Therapeutics EPS beats by $0.02
Aug. 13, 2021 7:03 AM ETIterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.11.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $91.44M.
- “Despite our disappointment with the FDA’s Complete Response Letter (“CRL”), we’ve begun preparations for the Type A meeting with the FDA expected later this quarter and we hope to receive adequate guidance and agreement with the FDA on a path forward that will lead to resubmission of our New Drug Application (“NDA”) as quickly as possible,” said Corey Fishman, Chief Executive Officer.