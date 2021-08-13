Diversey Holdings EPS beats by $0.04, misses on revenue
Aug. 13, 2021 7:04 AM ETDiversey Holdings, Ltd. (DSEY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of $0.00 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $650.1M (+3.9% Y/Y) misses by $18.04M.
- Press Release
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.6% in Q2 2021 was a 90 basis points improvement over Q1 2021 Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.7%, representing strong sequential quarter over quarter margin improvement.
- We expect to show quarter on quarter improvement for the remainder of the year, pending the impact of the Delta variant, change in the pace of reopenings and potential challenges with raw material and carrier availability. However, with the current status of delayed reopenings and pricing actions that will build through the end of the year, it’s likely that more of our quarter-on-quarter growth will come in Q4 than was originally planned for Q3.