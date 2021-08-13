Aegon sale of Central, Eastern business gets European Commission clearance
Aug. 13, 2021
- Vienna Insurance Group's (OTCPK:VNRFY) proposed acquisition of Aegon's (NYSE:AEG) businesses in Central and Eastern Europe gets antitrust clearance from the European Commission.
- In November 2020, Aegon (AEG) agreed to sell its insurance, pension, and asset management business in Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Turkey to Vienna Insurance Group (OTCPK:VNRFY) for EUR 830M (~$975M).
- Vienna Insurance (OTCPK:VNRFY) is still in the process of obtaining approvals from relevant national authorities.
