23andMe reports FQ1 results; issues full year guidance

Aug. 13, 2021 7:15 AM ET23andMe Holding Co. (ME)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME): FQ1 GAAP EPS of -$0.25.
  • Revenue of $59.24M (+23.3% Y/Y)
  • Press Release
  • Ajusted EBITDA was a loss of $27M compared to a loss of $20M for the same period in the prior year.
  • Expanded customer database to 11.6M genotyped customers.
  • 23andMe ended the first quarter with cash of $770M compared to $282M as of March 31, 2021.
  • Full year revenue for fiscal 2022, which will end on March 31, 2022, is projected to be in the range of $250 to $260 million vs. consensus of $254.85M with a net loss in the range of $210 to $225 million. Full year adjusted EBITDA loss is projected to be in the range of $143 to $158 million for fiscal year 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.