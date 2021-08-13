23andMe reports FQ1 results; issues full year guidance
- 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME): FQ1 GAAP EPS of -$0.25.
- Revenue of $59.24M (+23.3% Y/Y)
- Ajusted EBITDA was a loss of $27M compared to a loss of $20M for the same period in the prior year.
- Expanded customer database to 11.6M genotyped customers.
- 23andMe ended the first quarter with cash of $770M compared to $282M as of March 31, 2021.
- Full year revenue for fiscal 2022, which will end on March 31, 2022, is projected to be in the range of $250 to $260 million vs. consensus of $254.85M with a net loss in the range of $210 to $225 million. Full year adjusted EBITDA loss is projected to be in the range of $143 to $158 million for fiscal year 2022.