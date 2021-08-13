Willis Towers Watson confirms sale of Willis Re to Gallagher for $3B

Aug. 13, 2021 7:55 AM ETArthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), WTWBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments

business hand pushing acquisition button
pichet_w/iStock via Getty Images

  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) stock gains 2.6% in premarket trading after confirming it agreed to sell its Willis Re unit to Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) for $3.25B upfront.
  • In addition, it may get up to $750M in cash in 2025 if certain revenue milestones are achieved.
  • The agreement follows the collapse of a previous agreement when Aon's proposed deal to buy Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) fell apart. In May, Gallagher (AJG) agreed to buy Willis Re and a set of WLTW's corporate risk & broking and health & benefits services for $3.57B.
  • WLTW CEO John Haley said the company made the decision to sell the company after reviewing strategic alternatives for Willis Re.
  • For Gallagher (AJG), the acquisition expands its reinsurance brokerage business and broadens its analytics capabilities, including actuarial services, catastrophe modeling, dynamic financial analysis, rating agency analysis and capital modeling.
  • Gallagher (AJG) intends to finance the deal using cash on hand, including the $1.4B of net cash raised through its May 17 follow-on common stock offering and the $850M of net cash borrowed through its May 20th 30-year senior note issuance, short-term borrowings, and additional free cash generated before the close.
  • The integration is expected to take about three years with total non-recurring integration costs estimated to be ~$250M.
  • For the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, the Willis Re business generated $745M of estimated pro forma revenue and $265M of estimated pro forma EBITDAC.
  • Gallagher (AJG) expects the deal to add ~5% to its 2020 adjusted GAAP EPS excluding earnings from clean energy investments.
  • The transaction is expected to close no later than the end of Q1 2022.
  • Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
  • On Aug 2, the Wall Street Journal reported that Gallagher (AJG) was close to a deal to buy the Willis Re unit
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.