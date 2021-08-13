Willis Towers Watson confirms sale of Willis Re to Gallagher for $3B
Aug. 13, 2021 7:55 AM ETArthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), WTWBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) stock gains 2.6% in premarket trading after confirming it agreed to sell its Willis Re unit to Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) for $3.25B upfront.
- In addition, it may get up to $750M in cash in 2025 if certain revenue milestones are achieved.
- The agreement follows the collapse of a previous agreement when Aon's proposed deal to buy Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) fell apart. In May, Gallagher (AJG) agreed to buy Willis Re and a set of WLTW's corporate risk & broking and health & benefits services for $3.57B.
- WLTW CEO John Haley said the company made the decision to sell the company after reviewing strategic alternatives for Willis Re.
- For Gallagher (AJG), the acquisition expands its reinsurance brokerage business and broadens its analytics capabilities, including actuarial services, catastrophe modeling, dynamic financial analysis, rating agency analysis and capital modeling.
- Gallagher (AJG) intends to finance the deal using cash on hand, including the $1.4B of net cash raised through its May 17 follow-on common stock offering and the $850M of net cash borrowed through its May 20th 30-year senior note issuance, short-term borrowings, and additional free cash generated before the close.
- The integration is expected to take about three years with total non-recurring integration costs estimated to be ~$250M.
- For the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, the Willis Re business generated $745M of estimated pro forma revenue and $265M of estimated pro forma EBITDAC.
- Gallagher (AJG) expects the deal to add ~5% to its 2020 adjusted GAAP EPS excluding earnings from clean energy investments.
- The transaction is expected to close no later than the end of Q1 2022.
- Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
- On Aug 2, the Wall Street Journal reported that Gallagher (AJG) was close to a deal to buy the Willis Re unit