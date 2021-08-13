Cathie Wood's ARK Invest loads up on 5.2M shares of Palantir Technologies

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest has loaded up on 5.2M shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), according to the ETF firm's latest daily public disclosure of its trades.
  • ARK's disclosure, which is done voluntarily rather than in response to government trading rules, shows that all six of the firm's actively managed ETFs bought PLTR shares Thursday.
  • PLTR closed +11.36% on Thursday's session after reporting second-quarter earnings and sales that topped Wall Street estimates.
  • The flagship fund ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) purchased the lion's share of ARK's new investment, adding 2.29M PLTR shares.
  • ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (BATS:ARKG) took in 1.72M shares, while the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) added 587K shares.
  • Meanwhile, the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) grabbed 559K shares, the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) purchased 370K shares and ARK Space Exploration ETF (BATS:ARKX) bought 61K shares.
  • ARK said that as of Friday before the opening, PLTR had a weighting of 2.67% in ARKK, 2.17% in ARKW, 0.5% in ARKG and ARKQ and 0.25% in ARKF and ARKX.
  • Below is the pre-market price action and YTD performance on Cathie Wood's actively managed ETFs.
  • ARKK: +0.02% and -2.12% YTD, ARKG: +0.19% and -10.33% YTD, ARKW: +0.53% and +2.61% YTD, ARKQ: -0.48% and +8.24% YTD, ARKF: 0.00% and +5.61% YTD, ARKX: -0.34% and +1.58% YTD.
  • Here's a one-year performance chart of all six ETFs:

