Harvest Health, to be acquired by Trulieve, acquires purchase option for Arizona license

  • Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF) acquired an option to purchase all of the membership interests in an entity that owns an Arizona Adult Use Marijuana Program Establishment License.
  • Harvest subsidiary entered into a management services agreement that allows for the development and establishment of a dispensary for adult use customers
  • "With the successful launch of recreational sales in Arizona, we were fortunate to identify this opportunity to acquire an additional dispensary license," CEO Steve White commented.
  • Harvest operates 16 dispensaries in Arizona and can expand to 20 locations with existing licenses and agreements.
  • Harvest Health will be acquired by Trulieve for $2.1B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.