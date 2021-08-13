Harvest Health, to be acquired by Trulieve, acquires purchase option for Arizona license
Aug. 13, 2021 8:27 AM ETHarvest Health & Recreation Inc. (HRVSF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF) acquired an option to purchase all of the membership interests in an entity that owns an Arizona Adult Use Marijuana Program Establishment License.
- Harvest subsidiary entered into a management services agreement that allows for the development and establishment of a dispensary for adult use customers
- "With the successful launch of recreational sales in Arizona, we were fortunate to identify this opportunity to acquire an additional dispensary license," CEO Steve White commented.
- Harvest operates 16 dispensaries in Arizona and can expand to 20 locations with existing licenses and agreements.
- Harvest Health will be acquired by Trulieve for $2.1B.