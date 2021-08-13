Babcock to sell consultancy unit to KBR in £293M deal
- Babcock International (OTCPK:BCKIF) agrees to sell its Frazer-Nash Consultancy unit to KBR for £293M ($404.5M), in a deal it says is the first step in a plan to trim £400M worth of contracts to fix its balance sheet.
- Frazer-Nash, which delivers engineering solutions across a portfolio of 13 locations in the U.K. and Australia, amassed £100M in revenues last year.
- Babcock still faces challenges over the medium-term, but the deal is a "positive step" in helping to pay down debt and continue its restructuring, Shore Capital analysts say, according to Bloomberg.
