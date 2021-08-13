Disney rallies premarket as results ease jitters and analysts see more momentum
Aug. 13, 2021 8:45 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Disney (NYSE:DIS) is climbing after its earnings report as subscribers topped forecasts and parks returned to profitability.
- Shares are up 5% before the bell.
- "Investor sentiment had been growing anxious, so despite some mixed segment results, outperformance on key metrics stood out (Disney+ subs and Parks operating income)," BMO said.
- But BMO is remaining with its Market Perform rating until it sees performance from Hulu or ESPN+ that can change the current narrative.
- Goldman Sachs is keeping its Buy rating and is lifting its price target to $218 from $215 per share.
- "In a summer marred by numerous DTC services posting softer than expected subscriber results, Disney has yet again bucked industry trends and beat expectations for Disney+ net adds (dare we say, creating a new "timeline" for the stock)," RBC says. "We see clear visibility for continued momentum for at least the next two quarters given a healthy pipeline of market launches and expansions."
- "While the delta variant represents new near-term risk, a strong U.S. consumer is expected to last into 2022 and Disney's strength in IP and investment in tech and parks" increases Morgan Stanley analyst Ben Swinburne's confidence in those earnings drivers.
- But BofA says that consumers are starting to rein in their spending.