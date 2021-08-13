Import prices rise 0.3% in July, while export prices jump 1.3%
Aug. 13, 2021 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- July Import/Export Prices: Import prices +0.3% M/M vs. +0.6% consensus and +1.1% prior (revised from +1.0%).
- Represents the smallest monthly increase since the index ticked up 0.1% in November.
- July's increase was driven by higher fuel prices, +2.9%, as petroleum prices rose 2.1% and natural gas prices surged 17.1%.
- Export prices: +1.3% M/M vs. +0.8% consensus and +1.2 % prior.
- Export prices haven't declined on a monthly basis since falling 3.5% in April 2020. Higher nonagricultural export prices more than offset lower agricultural export prices.