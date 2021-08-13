XpresSpa to proceed with $2M program with CDC for biosurveillance tracking
Aug. 13, 2021 8:38 AM ETXpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) announce that its XpresCheck subsidiary has been authorized to proceed with a $2M, 8-week pilot program with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for biosurveillance tracking.
- Under the pilot program, conducted in collaboration with Concentric by Ginkgo, XpresCheck will conduct biosurveillance monitoring, initially from India, at three major U.S. airports operating XpresCheck COVID-19 testing facilities.
- Passengers will be offered a free PCR test, which will be combined with 5-10 other samples and sent to a lab network to determine the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
- Shares up more than 8% premarket.