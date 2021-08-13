XpresSpa to proceed with $2M program with CDC for biosurveillance tracking

COVID-19 Testing Facility Set Up At Newark Airport For Arriving Passengers
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images News

  • XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) announce that its XpresCheck subsidiary has been authorized to proceed with a $2M, 8-week pilot program with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for biosurveillance tracking.
  • Under the pilot program, conducted in collaboration with Concentric by Ginkgo, XpresCheck will conduct biosurveillance monitoring, initially from India, at three major U.S. airports operating XpresCheck COVID-19 testing facilities.
  • Passengers will be offered a free PCR test, which will be combined with 5-10 other samples and sent to a lab network to determine the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
  • Shares up more than 8% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.