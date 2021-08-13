Figs stock slips despite revenue beat; Morgan Stanley points to near-term slowdown

Aug. 13, 2021 8:36 AM ETFIGS, Inc. (FIGS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) has lost ~7.8% in the pre-market despite better than expected financials reported by the company for Q2 2021 on Thursday.
  • In its first quarterly report since the IPO in May, the direct-to-consumer seller of healthcare clothing showed a ~57.6% YoY growth in revenue that approached $101.1M, thanks mainly to a higher order volume.
  • The company projects $395M of revenue for 2021 and for 2022 – 24, the forecasts for annual gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin stand at over 70% and 20%, respectively.
  • However, Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Schenk with an equal weight rating on the stock, argues that the lack of a raise for the second half and supply chain risks could impact short-term multiples given the lower-than-expected revenue growth in the near term.
  • Morgan Stanley increased the FIGS (FIGS) price target to $36 from $34, implying a downside of ~14.3% to the last close.
  • Despite the greater risk to the gross margin than revenue, the full-year performance is unlikely to have the “magnitude of revenue growth bulls were hoping for at time of IPO (~65-70%+).” Schenk added.
