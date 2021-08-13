MedX expands into cannabis retail with Dazed acquisition
Aug. 13, 2021 8:37 AM ETMedX Holdings, Inc. (MEDH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Brands management and acquisition company MedX Holdings (OTCPK:MEDH) is expanding into cannabis retail and public consumption with the acquisition of Dazed.
- Established in 2007, Dazed operates in the cannabis space . Its brick and mortar concept, The Lazydaze brand, currently has seven locations in Texas that are a mix of corporation-owned, licensed and franchised units. Dazed plans to take this concept nationwide, with special interest in the Colorado, Oklahoma and Nevada markets.
- Dazed will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of MedX.
- Hans Enriquez, CEO of MEDH, said, "Dazed is just one of several internal and external acquisitions under MEDH in achieving our long-term operational strategy as a vertically integrated cannabis company from retail to industrial to medical. We intend on building the Lazydaze brand and expanding into established markets. We look forward to providing to shareholders additional updates and milestones as they unfold. The company intends to announce additional subsidiaries in the near future, following the release of its upcoming annual report."