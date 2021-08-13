FuboTV stock pulls back on planned $500 million stock offering

Aug. 13, 2021

Man watches soccer match on television and bets on the game with betting app on phone
mikkelwilliam/E+ via Getty Images

  • Streaming TV service provider fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) closed with big losses Friday after the company said it would sell up to $500 shares of its stock.
  • Fubo (FUBO) made the sales agreement public in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said it had reached agreements with Evercore, Needham and Oppenheimer to act as agents for the stock sale.
  • The company will pay the managers up to 3% commission of the gross sale price for selling the stock from time to time in an at-the-market offering.
  • By the time U.S. stock markets closed Friday, Fubo (FUBO) shares had fallen almost 9%, to $28.83. Still, the shares finished the week with an overall gain of 10%.
  • Earlier this week, the company reported an earnings smasher and raised its revenue outlook.
