Virgin Galactic stock slips as Richard Branson offloads 10.5M shares
Aug. 13, 2021 9:11 AM ET By: Niloofer Shaikh
- Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) shares slide 4.6% premarket after Richard Branson sold ~$300M worth 10.5M shares of the company.
- The billionaire offloaded about 4% shares of the company through a company he controls Virgin Investments (Corvina Holdings), reducing his stake to 18%.
- Proceeds will be used for Branson’s travel and leisure businesses and to develop new and existing ventures.
- In April 2020, he sold about $150M in stock to support his other businesses and raised more than $300M during 1H2020 following the global outbreak of Covid-19.
- Earlier in August, the company reported mixed Q2 results.
- Shares slipped ~36% over the period of one month.
