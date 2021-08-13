Virgin Galactic stock slips as Richard Branson offloads 10.5M shares

Virgin Galactic"s SpaceShipTwo, First Commercial Spacecraft, Unveiled In CA
David McNew/Getty Images News

  • Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) shares slide 4.6% premarket after Richard Branson sold ~$300M worth 10.5M shares of the company.
  • The billionaire offloaded about 4% shares of the company through a company he controls Virgin Investments (Corvina Holdings), reducing his stake to 18%.
  • Proceeds will be used for Branson’s travel and leisure businesses and to develop new and existing ventures.
  • In April 2020, he sold about $150M in stock to support his other businesses and raised more than $300M during 1H2020 following the global outbreak of Covid-19.
  • Earlier in August, the company reported mixed Q2 results.
  • Shares slipped ~36% over the period of one month.
  • Source
