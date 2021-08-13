Coinbase, hoping to be 'Amazon' of cryptocurrency, gets Neutral rating from BofA
Aug. 13, 2021
- While Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) aims to position itself as the Amazon of crypto assets, Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg sees that as a ways off.
- He initiates coverage of the cryptocurrency exchange with a Neutral rating, saying it's "still in very early stages of development."
- Still, Coinbase (COIN) shares rise 2.9% as the biggest crypto bitcoin reaches $46.6K.
- Expects limited visibility on financial results for the year and revenue to remain highly concentrated in retail crypto trading — which can lead to more price volatility.
- As of Q2 2021, ~95% of total transaction revenue consists of retail customers, according to the note.
- Applies $273/share price target, which implies 6.4% upside from Thursday's closing price; derived from a weighted average cost of capital of 13% and 4% terminal growth.
- The Neutral rating is undermined by the Bullish average author rating (5 Very Bullish, 8 Bullish, 2 Neutral, 2 Very Bearish) and the Bullish Wall Street analyst rating (9 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 4 Neutral, 2 Bearish).
