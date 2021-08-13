Investors add $24.7B in fund assets this week; Invesco QQQ leads all equity ETFs with $1.9B
- Investors added $24.7B to ETFs and conventional funds in the week ended Aug. 11, marking the third week in a row that such assets rose, figures released recently show.
- The latest Refinitiv Lipper U.S. fund flow insight found that investors attracted $10.5B to money market funds, taxable bond funds pulled in $8.2B, equity funds gained $4.2B, and tax-exempt bond funds attracted $1.9B in new capital.
- Exchange traded equity funds documented $6B in net weekly inflows.
- The top two equity ETFs that attracted new capital on the week were the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) which gained $1.9B, and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLU), which attracted $678M.
- In reverse, the two ETFs that bled out the most in outflows were the Health Care Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) which lost $475M, and ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ), which redeemed $336M.
- On the other end of the spectrum, fixed income ETFs logged $4.9B in weekly net inflows.
- The top two contributing inflow ETFs were iShares: iBoxx Investment Grade Corporates (NYSEARCA:LQD) and iShares: iBoxx High Yield Corporates (NYSEARCA:HYG), which pulled in $2.1B and $1B, respectively.
- On the flip side, the two fixed income ETFs that witnessed the most significant detraction of flows were the iShares MBS (NASDAQ:MBB) and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond (NYSEARCA:JNK), which lost $520M and $457M in capital flows.
In other exchange traded fund news, global ETFs have topped the $9.1T asset threshold, and three ETFs have led the inflow charge.