Credit Suisse enlists two risk experts to join board post-Archegos blowup
Aug. 13, 2021 10:31 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- The Swiss-based bank Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) seeks to add two European bankers to its board and to help oversee risks following the $5.5B loss from the infamous Archegos Capital blowup, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The bank proposes to add former UBS AG executive Axel Lehmann and Juan Colombas, a former lieutenant to Credit Suisse Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, to the board, subject to shareholder approval.
- Lehmann, who had also been chief risk officer for Zurich Insurance Group, would become chair of the board's risk committee.
- Colombas has held senior risk and operations roles at Banco Santander and Lloyd Banking, while working at the banks with Horta-Osorio.
- With respect to the Archegos fallout, Horta-Osorio was elected chairman in April 30, and pledged to review and improve the bank's risk management, strategy, and culture.
