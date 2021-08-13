Voxeljet stock pulls back after M&A speculation-driven rally
- Voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares are down nearly 8% after second-quarter results where revenue nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels but didn't provide any potential M&A color to satisfy eager investors.
- The German 3D printer manufacturer reported 26% year-over-year sales growth to €4.9 million compared to the €5.05 million reported in Q2 2019, the last quarter before the pandemic.
- The revenue strength was driven by a strong demand recovery in Europe and the sale of multiple systems through a successful beta program.
- For the third quarter, Voxeljet guides for revenue of €4.5 to €5.5 million, representing an 8% year-over-year decline to a 12% growth.
- The company reiterates its full-year sales forecast of €22.5 million to €27.5 million, 4% to 27% growth on the prior year.
- Earlier this week, Desktop Metal announced plans to acquire additive manufacturing peer ExOne in a $575 million deal.
- Yesterday, Dealreporter suggested that Voxeljet was the potential next acquisition target in 3D printing.