GoodRx raised to outperform at Raymond James on strong Q2 results
Aug. 13, 2021 10:23 AM ETGoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Despite more than a tenth of the value added by GoodRx Holdings (GDRX -0.3%) on Thursday, Raymond James projects over a quarter of additional upside for the stock citing better than expected financials announced by the company for Q2 2021.
- Despite the COVID impact on script volumes and competitive pressure from larger rivals such as Amazon and Walmart, “GoodRx has managed to nudge past our IPO model,” the analyst John W. Ransom wrote, citing the contribution from other revenue segments and M&A activity.
- The firm also highlighted the disclosure made by the company regarding the subscription segment, calling it “a positive step toward better transparency.”
- With increased estimates for metrics such as 2021 revenue and adjusted EBITDA, Raymond James upgrades the stock to outperform from market perform. The price target at $45 per share implies a premium of ~26.7% to the last close.
- However, Seeking Alpha contributor Clinically Sound Investor in a bearish thesis on GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX), questioned the sustainability of the company’s future profits.