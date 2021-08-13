LifeMD posts wider Q2 net loss, maintains FY revenue forecast
Aug. 13, 2021
- LifeMD shares slide (LFMD -16.4%) after the company reported a wider second-quarter net loss and kept its financial forecast for the year unchanged.
- The company reiterated its expectation for revenue in the full year of 2021 to total between $90M and $100M, which would represent growth of 141% to 168% over the prior year.
- Cash totaled $17.4M as of June 30, 2021, as compared to $9.2M as of December 31, 2020.
- Net loss widened to $16.8M, or $(0.64) per share, from $3.4M, or $(0.27) per share in the second quarter of 2020.
- Operating expense in the second quarter of 2021 was $34.2M, up from $10.6M in the same year-ago quarter, primarily due to increases of selling and marketing expenses.
- "While we consciously made the decision to increase our sales and marketing spend to capture market share, we were able to leverage these dollars at great efficiency, driving an 11% sequential increase in per day new patient acquisition rates across comparable brands," CEO Marc Benathen said.
- The company also reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled to $22.31M, beating analysts' estimate by $0.53M.
- LifeMD also highlighted that it expects to reach EBITDA profitability by the end of 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter totaled a loss of $12M, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.1M in the same period last year.
