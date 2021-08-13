Carvana prices $750M of senior notes offering

  • Carvana (CVNA +0.6%) prices its debt offering of $750M announced yesterday at 4.875% senior notes due 2029.
  • The notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.875% per year, payable semi-annually on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on March 1, 2022.
  • The company intends to use the net proceed for general corporate purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close on Aug. 16, 2021.
