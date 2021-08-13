Stagwell subsidiary prices $1B senior unsecured notes offering
Aug. 13, 2021 11:46 AM ETStagwell Inc. (STGW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Midas OpCo Holdings, a subsidiary of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), has priced its previously announced offering of $1B aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior unsecured notes.
- The notes are expected to be issued on August 20, 2021 and will mature on August 15, 2029. They will be guaranteed by all of Stagwell's domestic subsidiaries that guarantee Midas' amended and restated $500M senior secured revolving credit facility.
- Interest will be paid semi-annually in arrears, at a rate of 5.625% per year.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used to redeem all $870.3M aggregate principal amount of Midas' outstanding 7.50% Senior Notes due 2024, reduce credit facility borrowings and for general corporate purposes.