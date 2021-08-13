Citi boosts Activision Blizzard to Buy on valuation, sees 25% upside
Aug. 13, 2021 11:46 AM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Citi has upgraded Activision Blizzard (ATVI -1.3%) to a Buy, responding to price pressure that has hit the stock amid some negative headlines around company culture and regulatory risk in China.
- Shares have dropped more than 10% over the past three months as the videogame maker was buffeted by a California labor lawsuit challenging a "toxic" culture, and employee backlash to the company's strident response. It's also part of a sector facing a growth threat in China as that country makes noise about cracking down.
- And Citi looked at Bear, Bull and base cases to determine that the decline makes the stock attractive at this point. "Current concerns about Blizzard's execution and China regulatory risk are more than priced into ATVI's equity at current levels."
- The bear case assumes Blizzard's execution problems mean no major titles in 2022 or 2023, with net bookings reverting to 2019 levels and associated margin compression (and the stock goes to $80). Its bull case figures Diablo Immortal is launched in the first half of next year, and that Blizzard releases one major title in 2022 and another in 2023 (from Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV).
- Its base case looks for Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2 next year, with Diablo IV following in 2023.
- And new estimates around the base case lead to a slightly lower target price of $105, which still implies 25% upside.
- The Street is Bullish on Activision Blizzard now, as are Seeking Alpha authors. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.