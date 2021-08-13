DouYu International Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 13, 2021 11:58 AM ETDouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor5 Comments
- DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (-140.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $354.58M (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DOYU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.