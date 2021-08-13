Financial-newsletter firm MarketWise's stock sinks for fourth day, down 25%+ since Monday (update)
Aug. 13, 2021 11:59 AM ETMarketWise, Inc. (MKTW)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor10 Comments
- MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) sank 10%+ intraday Friday as the financial news-and-information firm tanked for a fourth straight session despite what had seemed like good results for its first earnings report since going public last month.
- MKTW owns Stansberry Research, Chaikin Analytics, InvestorPlace.com and other financial-information products, some of which compete with Seeking Alpha.
- The company’s stock fell to as low as $9.20 intraday before partly recovering to end at $10.03, down 7.3% on the session and 25.3% since Monday’s $13.42 close.
- Shares tumbled even though MarketWise (MKTW) reported what seemed like positive Q2 results on Thursday before the bell.
- For example, MKTW beat analyst estimates for Q2 revenues, saying that those soared 71.7% year over year to hit about $142.1M. That was $540,000 above consensus forecasts.
- The company also said its net loss shrank to $8.4M from $81M in the same 2020 period due to a big drop in stock-based compensation.
- Still, CEO Mark Arnold warned in an earnings call later Thursday with analysts that “while we are very pleased with our financial results, I would encourage our shareholders to keep the long view in mind."
- "We have been in business for over 20 years, always been profitable, and treated our equity holders well, [but] we can’t promise our investors that things will always go up like they did in this period," he said.
- The CEO and other executives also noted that a post-COVID increase in traditional consumer activities like travel had begun making it harder to attract users to MKTW’s computer-based products.
- Meanwhile, analysts seemed to express displeasure that the company didn’t provide 2022 guidance as part of its earnings release.
- Baird analysts Jeffrey Meuler wrote in a research note that the company’s Q2 results seemed “solid,” but said he wanted to see “increased conviction [in] sustainably attractive results” during more than just the “recent potentially unsustainably good market environment.” Meuler reaffirmed his Neutral rating on the stock.
- MarketWise (MKTW) went public on July 22 via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp.
- The stock seemed well-received at first, rising 5.6% to close at $10.05 on its first trading day after taking over Ascendant's Nasdaq listing. Shares even rallied to as high as $16.97 intraday on July 30, up 78.3% from where Ascendant ended on its last trading day before the SPAC deal closed.
- However, MKTW slowly began to slide after that, with declines accelerating this week both before and after the company's first post-SPAC earnings report.
- Still, Greenhaven Road Capital recently wrote in a fund letter provided to Seeking Alpha that it saw a bullish case for the stock, arguing that MKTW "has a capital-light business model with excellent gross margins, among other financial/operational strengths."