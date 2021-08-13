Financial-newsletter firm MarketWise's stock sinks for fourth day, down 25%+ since Monday (update)

Aug. 13, 2021 11:59 AM ETMarketWise, Inc. (MKTW)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor10 Comments

Businessman
D-Keine/E+ via Getty Images

  • MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) sank 10%+ intraday Friday as the financial news-and-information firm tanked for a fourth straight session despite what had seemed like good results for its first earnings report since going public last month.
  • MKTW owns Stansberry Research, Chaikin Analytics, InvestorPlace.com and other financial-information products, some of which compete with Seeking Alpha.
  • The company’s stock fell to as low as $9.20 intraday before partly recovering to end at $10.03, down 7.3% on the session and 25.3% since Monday’s $13.42 close.
  • Shares tumbled even though MarketWise (MKTW) reported what seemed like positive Q2 results on Thursday before the bell.
  • For example, MKTW beat analyst estimates for Q2 revenues, saying that those soared 71.7% year over year to hit about $142.1M. That was $540,000 above consensus forecasts.
  • The company also said its net loss shrank to $8.4M from $81M in the same 2020 period due to a big drop in stock-based compensation.
  • Still, CEO Mark Arnold warned in an earnings call later Thursday with analysts that “while we are very pleased with our financial results, I would encourage our shareholders to keep the long view in mind."
  • "We have been in business for over 20 years, always been profitable, and treated our equity holders well, [but] we can’t promise our investors that things will always go up like they did in this period," he said.
  • The CEO and other executives also noted that a post-COVID increase in traditional consumer activities like travel had begun making it harder to attract users to MKTW’s computer-based products.
  • Meanwhile, analysts seemed to express displeasure that the company didn’t provide 2022 guidance as part of its earnings release.
  • Baird analysts Jeffrey Meuler wrote in a research note that the company’s Q2 results seemed “solid,” but said he wanted to see “increased conviction [in] sustainably attractive results” during more than just the “recent potentially unsustainably good market environment.” Meuler reaffirmed his Neutral rating on the stock.
  • MarketWise (MKTW) went public on July 22 via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp.
  • The stock seemed well-received at first, rising 5.6% to close at $10.05 on its first trading day after taking over Ascendant's Nasdaq listing. Shares even rallied to as high as $16.97 intraday on July 30, up 78.3% from where Ascendant ended on its last trading day before the SPAC deal closed.
  • However, MKTW slowly began to slide after that, with declines accelerating this week both before and after the company's first post-SPAC earnings report.
  • Still, Greenhaven Road Capital recently wrote in a fund letter provided to Seeking Alpha that it saw a bullish case for the stock, arguing that MKTW "has a capital-light business model with excellent gross margins, among other financial/operational strengths."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.