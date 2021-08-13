PAVmed sinks after Q2 revenue lagged estimates
Aug. 13, 2021 12:09 PM ETPAVmed Inc. (PAVM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- PAVmed (PAVM -13.3%) has shed more than 10%, the most since April after the company announced preliminary financials for Q2 2021 that failed to meet analyst estimates for revenue.
- The company reported no revenue for the second quarter, contrasting the consensus estimates of ~$126.7K.
- Despite a ~110% sequential improvement of EsoGuard tests performed during the quarter, PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) expects to recognize the sales from the third quarter as the revenue recognition is based on the timing of payments, CFO Dennis McGrath said.
- “….it is our expectation that we will begin to recognize GAAP revenue in the third quarter and will be adjusted based upon actual collections received for tests submitted for reimbursement by the laboratory,” he remarked in the earnings call.
- The management also highlighted the challenges faced in the commercial launch of the CarpX, a device to treat Carpal Tunnel syndrome. CarpX won the FDA clearance in April 2020.