Boxlight's Q2 customer orders lead earnings smasher, stock +14%

Aug. 13, 2021 12:20 PM ETBoxlight Corporation (BOXL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) is up 14% after beating consensus on both lines in its Q2 earnings report.
  • Revenue of $46.75M (+497.1% Y/Y) beats consensus by $6.49M.
  • Customer orders increased by 986% to $76M
  • Adjusted gross margin of 29.1%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4M
  • "For the first half of 2021, we generated $124 million in orders, $80 million in revenue and $7 million in Adjusted EBITDA. We are fulfilling our commitment to rapid growth and improved profitability," says Chairman and CEO Michael Pope.
  • GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.02.
  • The company ended the quarter with $48M of backorders, $7.4M cash and $51.1M stockholders’ equity.
  • Q3 2021 Guidance: Revenue of $60M vs. consensus of $48.83M; Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be greater than $7M and positive Net Income.
  • "Boxlight: Slow, But Still Undervalued," writes Pinxter Analytics on Seeking Alpha.
