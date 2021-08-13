Boxlight's Q2 customer orders lead earnings smasher, stock +14%
Aug. 13, 2021 12:20 PM ETBoxlight Corporation (BOXL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) is up 14% after beating consensus on both lines in its Q2 earnings report.
- Revenue of $46.75M (+497.1% Y/Y) beats consensus by $6.49M.
- Customer orders increased by 986% to $76M
- Adjusted gross margin of 29.1%.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4M
- "For the first half of 2021, we generated $124 million in orders, $80 million in revenue and $7 million in Adjusted EBITDA. We are fulfilling our commitment to rapid growth and improved profitability," says Chairman and CEO Michael Pope.
- GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.02.
- The company ended the quarter with $48M of backorders, $7.4M cash and $51.1M stockholders’ equity.
- Q3 2021 Guidance: Revenue of $60M vs. consensus of $48.83M; Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be greater than $7M and positive Net Income.
- "Boxlight: Slow, But Still Undervalued," writes Pinxter Analytics on Seeking Alpha.