Embraer flies after Q2 earnings beat, issues guidance
Aug. 13, 2021 12:21 PM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Embraer (ERJ +7.5%) shares are on the rise following a strong Q2 performance.
- The aerospace company generated revenue of $1.13B (+110.3% Y/Y) in Q221, topping analysts estimates by $142.9M. Double digit growths were registered in all segments.
- The company also reported its first quarterly adjusted net profit since the first quarter of 2018. Excluding special items and deferred income tax and social contribution, Q2 adjusted net income was $43.6M. Adjusted earnings per ADS stood at $0.24, beating estimates by $0.52.
- Excluding special items, adjusted EBIT and EBITDA were $104.7M and $160.7M, respectively, yielding adjusted EBIT margin of 9.3% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.2%.
- Embraer recorded solid sales activity across businesses during the period, delivering 34 jets of which 14 were commercial aircraft and 20 were executive jets. This brought the year-to-date deliveries to 23 commercial jets and 33 executive jets. As of June 30, the firm order backlog totaled $15.9B (+12% from Q1 end).
- The company generated free cash flow of $45.1M in Q221, compared with negative free cash flow in Q220. It ended the quarter with total cash of $2.5B and net debt of $1.8B;
- Guidance for 2021: Consolidated revenues expected to be in a range of $4B to $4.5B; adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.5%-9.5%, and free cash flow to be within a range of a usage of $150M to breakeven for the year without M&A or divestitures. Furthermore, the company expects commercial jet deliveries of 45-50 aircraft and executive jet deliveries of 90-95 units.